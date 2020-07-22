1/1
John J. OMera
John J. OMera,, 52, of Milford, MA, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and close friends. He is the beloved son of Mary G. (Costello) OMera of Bellingham, MA and his late father William N. OMera, Sr. and leaves his brother Billy OMera, Jr. and his wife, Marianne of Uxbridge, MA and his sister Christine (OMera) Barry of North Attleboro, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 South Main Street, Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
