|
|
John L. Bell, 86, of Hopedale passed away Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was the husband of Joan P. (Foley) Bell. A resident of Hopedale for the past 36 years, Mr. Bell worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Newtonville for 18 years. Previously, he served in the U.S. Army from 1951 | 1975 during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Mr. Bell was born in 1933 in Boston, the son of the late John and Nora (Sullivan) Bell. Mr. Bell was a life member of the VFW and DAV organizations and the Purple Heart Association. He was a member of the Letter Carriers Union, loved sports and watching his Red Sox and Patriot games, and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino with his wife. He also liked to play and watch golf. In addition to his wife Joan of 40 years, he is survived by two step-sons, James and his wife Kristen Smith of Bellingham and Harry and his wife Linda Smith of N.C.; one sister, Evelyn Kilgallen of Falmouth; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister Joan Bell and a brother Joseph Bell. Visiting hours will be Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington,VA. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 23, 2019