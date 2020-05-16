|
|
John M. Barry, 53, of Franklin,MA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. Born in Somerville, MA, he was the son of the late John P. Barry and Carol Ann Bonanno Barry. He leaves behind his wife of almost 25 years, Sheri Lynn Berger Barry and his two beautiful daughters Brittany Barry (23 years old) and Taylor Barry (18 years old). John grew up in Braintree, MA and then moved to Franklin, MA, 24 years ago to start their family. He has always worked in construction, but he has spent the past 15 years working in the Facilities Department at Middlesex Savings Bank. He loved his job and always took pride in his work, where he made many friends over the years. Johns greatest joy was spending time with his family, but especially his two daughters that he was very proud of. John loved his weekly date nights with "his bride," who he always called "MB." He also enjoyed starting many projects around his house and he was often teased about being so excited to start a new idea he had without finishing the last one. He loved all of his Boston sports teams, but was always a major Nascar fan. One of his many hobbies was enjoying a good meal with his girls. He also enjoyed going to the shooting range with his friends and his daughter, Brittany. His daughter, Taylor, was his buddy in crime and they shared many jokes and outings together. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Julie and Jim Morrissey of Franklin, MA and Sue and Robert Goldberg of Flagler Beach, FL. And he leaves behind his sister Linda Forsyth of Braintree, MA. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He lived a very full and happy life, but was taken from his family too soon. He will be forever missed, and "loved to pieces" always. Donations may be made in his memory to the 20 Speen Street, Framingham Ma 01701. Funeral arrangements will be private due to COVID-19. Arrangements are under the care of Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin. (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)
Published in Milford Daily News on May 16, 2020