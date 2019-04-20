|
John Patrick Pat McGowan, III, age 49, of Fairhaven, died at home following a long struggle as a quadriplegic on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Milford on January 28, 1970, he was the beloved son of John P. McGowan, Jr. and Margaret M. (Innis) McGowan with whom he resides. Pat grew up in Medway and graduated from Medway High School. Pat excelled in scholastics, played multiple sports, loved music and playing guitar. He was known for a bold and adventurous spirit that he carried throughout his life. Pat earned a bachelors degree in Environmental Economics from UMass-Amherst. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity where he made lasting friendships. After college, Pat moved to Colorado. His love of skiing and mountains drew him West. Pat enjoyed wintering as a ski bum in Winter Park and was injured the following spring in a rock-climbing accident. In 1996 Pat moved to Tucson, AZ, where he completed his masters degree in Agricultural Statistics from the University of Arizona. Upon graduation, Pat was employed in New York City until 2008, where he worked as an econometrician and consultant. He then returned to New England. Pat was a passionate fan of the Patriots and all of Bostons teams. He will be remembered for his keen mind and passion for strong-willed debates. Throughout his life, Pat made many life-long friends and his six nieces were the apple of his eye. Throughout the years, Pat was cared for by many wonderful and compassionate personal aides who became his family. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Mary Brahms and her husband Eric of Centerville, his brother Michael McGowan and his wife Marie of Colorado and his beloved nieces, Julia, Ella, Angie, Lulu, Alma and Emma. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. A celebration of Pats life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the VFW, 123 Holliston Street in Medway from 12p-4p. A brief Memorial service will be held at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Pats memory be sent to: Cathy & Gayle Memorial Fund, 15 Cassidy Lane, Medway, MA 02053 or online at: www.cgmf-medway.org.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019