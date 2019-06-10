|
John Parker Vetrano, 90, of Franklin, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Helen Jacqueline (Litot) Vetrano for the past 68 years. Born in Hartford, CT on November 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Michael and Beatrice (Jones) Vetrano. Parker was a resident of Franklin since 1965 and grew up in the Hartford, CT area. He attended Marietta College in Ohio and then entered the Air Force where he proudly served during the Korean War in the European Theater. Before his retirement in 1991, he worked as Branch Chief of Communication Security Engineering for Rome Labs at Hanscom Air Force Base for many years. Parker was a member of the American Legion Post 75 in Franklin. He enjoyed woodworking, astronomy and loved to sail. Besides his wife, Jackie, he is survived by two daughters, Alice Williams and her husband Roger of Hudson, NH, Nancy Fremault and her husband Chuck of Waltham and a son Paul Vetrano and his wife Lisa of Franklin. He was predeceased by his daughter Helen Vetrano. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, his brother James Vetrano and his wife Ginger of Kennewick, WA and many beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, June 11 from 5-8 p.m. at the Ginley Funeral Home, 131 Main St., Franklin. A private burial will take place at Union Street Cem- etery in Franklin. In lieu of flowers, expres- sions of sympathy may be made in Parkers memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 10, 2019