|
|
John R. Grumpy Giardini, 75 of Franklin, died February 13th at home. He was the husband of Susan A. (Gallagher) Giardini for the past 53 years. Born in Boston, April 29, 1943 the son of the late Vincent and Margaret (Haley) Giardini, Mr. Giardini was raised in West Roxbury and had lived in Franklin for the past 52 years. John was a proud retired Veteran of the U.S. Navy and then went on to serve as a police officer for the Town of Franklin for 15 years before retiring. He then took great pride working alongside his sons at Countryside Floors. While a member of the police department he had been the president of the local union. John was an avid fan of all the Boston sports teams. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, John Giardini, Jr. and his wife Tami of Mendon, Robert Giardini and his wife Ann of Franklin and Steven Giardini and his wife Conny of Mendon. He is also survived by his siblings Margaret Hickey of Wrentham and Vincent Giardini of Franklin. He was the brother of the late Jane Giardini. John is also survived by his grandchildren, Robert, Kevin, Zachary, Olivia, Jenna, Nicholas and Jacob. His memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19 th at St. Marys Church in Franklin at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Judes Place Memphis, TN.38105. or The Gary Sinise Foundation, [email protected] Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com)
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019