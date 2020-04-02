|
Mr. John T. Heron, 90, of Hopedale MA, died Sunday, (March 29, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center. John was born in Milford MA, the son of the late John and the late Anna (Anzivino) Heron. He was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School, Class of 1947. He also attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute from 1947 to 1949. John was a Korean Conflict veteran having served in the US Army, from 1951 to 1953. Following his war service he was first employed at the Jarrell-Ash Company from 1954 to 1969. Following that, he was a longtime employee of Bankers Life & Casualty Company until his retirement. John was a longtime member of the Italian-American Veterans Post #40 of Milford and also the Dramatic Club. John is survived by his 3 children: John Heron III of Sun City West AZ, James C. Heron of Milford MA and Jacqueline M. Heron of Ormond Beach FL; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Sandra Lombardi of Guilford CT, Janet Hagan of Canaan NY and David Heron of Falmouth MA; also several nieces & nephews. John was the grandfather of the late John Joseph Heron and the brother of the late Barbara Michalak, the late Eleanor Ronan and the late Anne Smith. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life Service will be held on a day & time to be announced. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. In lieu of flowers, his family highly encourages memorial donations to the . Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020