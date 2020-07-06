John W. Bruce, 86, of Bellingham passed away peacefully on Friday July 3, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara E. (Lobisser) Bruce for 63 years. He was born in Milford, the son of the late John J. and Agnes A (Small) Bruce and was a graduate of Milford High School. John worked as a meat cutter at Stop & Shop Supermarket in Milford for over 20 years. Previously, he worked at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. He enjoyed sports, especially the New England Patriots, gardening, and spending time outdoors. He loved the New Hampshire White Mountains and camping there in the summer. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by 2 sons John R. Bruce and Cheryl Adams of Bellingham and Michael W. Bruce of Bellingham; a daughter Susan A. Laferriere and her husband Bill of Millville; a brother Robert F. Bruce of FL; 3 grandchildren Donald Bruce, Sara Laferriere, and Abby Laferriere; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Margaret I. Lombard. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford from 10AM-12 Noon followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford. Face covering and physical distancing are required. Memorial donations may be made to Genesis Healthcare of Milford, c/o Activities Fund,10 Veterans Memorial Drive, Milford, MA 01757. www.bumafuneralhome.com