Mr. John W. Mulligan, Jr., 74, of Uxbridge MA died Saturday (July 11, 2020) at the Hebert Health Center in Smithfield RI. He was the beloved husband of Marie E. (Byron) Mulligan. John was the son of the late John W. and the late Mary E. (McLeod) Mulligan. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High School. John had served in the US Coast Guard from 1965 to 1969. He later served as member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard for over sixteen years, attaining the rank of First Sergeant. John had been employed for many years as a petroleum tanker truck deliveryman working first for Helen Oil Company in Uxbridge MA and then later for the Getty Oil Company and PT Petrol in Providence RI. Along with his beloved wife of thirty-nine years, he is survived by 2 sons: Patrick Mulligan of Westbrook ME and John P. Mulligan; his brother: James Mulligan and his wife Patricia; and his sister: Jane, wife of James Ruscitti, all of Uxbridge MA; several 2 nieces and his 2 cousins: Atty. James Roberti and Ms. Anne Roberti, PhD. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. The Edwards Memorial Funeral Home of Milford MA is ssisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. Memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
@ woundedwarriorproject.org
.