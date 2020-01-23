Home

Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Jose S. Sanches

Jose S. Sanches Obituary
Jose S. Sanches, 75, of Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. Surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Maria E. (Fernandes) Sanches for 56 years. He was born in Arcos, Montelegre, Portugal, son of the late Jose and Ana Marie (DoSantos) Sanches and moved to Milford 1972. Mr. Sanches retired in 2005 from the Framingham State College where he was employed as a housekeeper and he previously was employed as a housekeeper at the former Dennison-Avery in Framingham until 2005. He was a member of the Milford Portuguese Club and a communicant of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Antonio Sanches and his wife Cidalia of Hudson, Diane and her husband Adailton Rodrigues of Milford, Angela and her husband Antonio Santos of Uxbridge, six grandchildren, Anthony Sanches, Kassandra Sanches, Nicole Sanches, Andre Sanches, Melissa Taranto, Christopher Santos and one great grandchild Julianna Taranto. The funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020
