Joseph A. Jigger Borruso, Jr. 85, of Franklin, died peacefully, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Shirley J. (Caruolo) Borruso. Joseph would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received an important call a sort of an offer you cant refuse. This offer comes with a reunion with Family and friends. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be playing music, dancing and socializing to his heart content, music laughter and love are guaranteed. He made a difference in the lives of many, we invite you to join us as we celebrate together. Born April 1, 1935 in Franklin, a son of the late Joseph A. Borruso, Sr. and Bridget (Milia) Borruso, he was a lifelong Franklin resident. He was raised and educated in Franklin, was a graduate of Franklin High School and was a self employed carpenter, having owned Borruso Construction. A proud American he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, he attained the rank of GM2 and served aboard the USS Lette. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in December 1957. Jigger enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, fishing, playing cribbage and singing. He had an amazing memory, and was a great storyteller & poet. He was a member of the Franklin Rod and Gun Club, the Sacred Heart Council #1847 Knights of Columbus, Franklin and was a communicant of Saint Marys Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rona Morine and her husband James of Franklin, Jeffrey A. Borruso and his wife Mary Ellen of Douglas, Curt J. Borruso and his wife Leah of Bellingham and Joseph A. Borruso, III and his wife Carrie of Bellingham, and a brother Matthew Borruso and his wife Theresa of Franklin. Also surviving are his grandchildren, James Morine, Jr, Randall Borruso, Tanner Borruso, Joseph Borruso, Jr. & Nicholas Borruso. He was the father of the late Stacie J. Borruso and brother of the late Mary Borruso-Capadais and Charles Borruso. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Thursday Sept. 10th at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in Saint Marys Church, Franklin at 10AM. Interment with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday Sept. 9th from 4-7PM. Face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home, church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Friends of Franklin 50 Corbin St. Franklin, MA 02038 or the Franklin Food Pantry 43 W. Central St. Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
September 4, 2020
Joe you and Muchie and myself were friends forever. I will never forget you .or him. My carpenter forever and my friend forever.Lol Bob.
Bob Manning
Friend
