Joseph A. Leone, 35, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He was the husband of Michelle M. (Labreque) Leone. In addition to his wife Michelle of two years, he is survived by his parents Vickie (Waller) Leone and Bruce Leone; a son, Dante Leone of Milford; two aunts; an uncle; his maternal grandmother Margaret Waller of Worcester and maternal grandfather William Waller of Minnesota; two step- brothers, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 25, 2019