Mr. Joseph A. Pratt, Sr., 95, of Milford MA, died Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at Genesis-Milford Center after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Hickey) Pratt, who died in 2018. Mr. Pratt was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Louis and the late Nellie (Reade) Pratt. He was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School. He was first employed as a young man at the former Carlo Bianchi Construction Company. He later was employed for thirty-three years for the New England Telephone Company, retiring in 1985. Mr. Pratt was a WW II US Army veteran and was a member of the Medway VFW Post #1526 and the Milford Plains Association. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He is survived by his 4 children: Joseph A. Pratt Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Milford MA, Colleen A., wife of David Lapan of Mendon MA, John G. Pratt and his wife Laureen of Milford MA and Ellen M., wife of Timothy Cenedella of Milford MA; 8 Grandchildren: Jodie, wife of Jared Tandy of Hopedale MA, Jenna Pratt and her fiance Jose Gutierrez of Grafton MA, Jedidiah Fenneuff and his wife Megan of Milford MA, Corey Pratt, Kelsey Pratt, Kaley Pratt and Cody Pratt of Milford MA and Brooke Cenedella of Milford MA ; 6 Great Grandchildren: Joe Tandy, Emily Tandy, Gabriella Gutierrez, Samantha Fenneuff, Bridget Fenneuff and Luca Gutierrez;also several nieces & nephews . Mr. Pratt was the brother of the late John Pratt, the late Raymond Pratt, the late Leo Pratt and the late Louis Pratt. His funeral will be held Monday (April 1st) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Monday (April 1st) from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Please visit www. edwardsmemorialfuneral home.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019