Joseph Frederick Consigli, 83, of Hopedale, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford. He was the husband of Carole B. (Botens) Consigli for 57 years. He was born in Milford, and moved to Hopedale in 1970. He was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1954. He also was a graduate of the Worcester State College class of 1962 where he received a Bachelors of Arts degree. Mr. Consigli retired in 2017 from the Moors and Cabot Investment Firm in Boston where he was employed as a stock broker. He was a Korean War Air Force Veteran. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son David B. Consigli and his wife Dr. Maria Mercuri-Consigli of Newton, three grandchildren, Sara Consigli, Catherine Consigli and Michael Consigli, and he also leaves Donna Consigli-Duffy and her husband James Duffy and their son William Duffy, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Vincent Theodore Consigli and also his sister Annette Consigli-Noferi. The funeral will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford MA. The burial will follow in the Hopedale Village Cemetery in Hopedale MA. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown MD 21741-5014 or the Vincent Theodore Consigli Sports Scholarship C/O Hopedale High School 25 Adin St. Hopedale MA. 01747. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020