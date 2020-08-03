1/
Joseph F. Parker
Mr. Joseph F. Parker, 88, of Millville MA passed away peacefully at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Westborough MA on Friday (July 31, 2020). He was the beloved husband of Joan Parker and the devoted father of Michael Parker, Lauren Parker, Julie Sutherland and her husband Michael and the late Jeffrey Parker and step children Catherine Vachon and her husband Steven Vachon, Julie ONeill and Joe ONeill. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Debra Parker. Joseph was born in Boston MA. Graduated in 1949 from Roxbury Memorial High School for Boys. He attended Newton Junior College and received an Associate Degree in Science. He was a Korean War veteran having served in the US Army and after his discharge opened Avon Shoe in Milford until its closing in 1983. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Graveside Committal Services, with Military Honors, on Tuesday (August 4th) at 1:45PM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne MA. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box 3758517, Topeka KS 66675 or @ woundedwarriorproject.org .

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
