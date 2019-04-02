|
Joseph H. Wilson, Jay, 85, passed away on Wed. March 27, 2019 at the Soldiers Home in Chelsea where he had been living the past year and a half. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Elinore (White) Wilson in 2013. He is survived by his daughter Vickie McCall of Northbridge; 4 sons, Richard Wilson of Mendon, David Wilson and his wife Rosetta of Round Rock, TX, Alfio Wilson of Mendon, and Michael Wilson of Worcester; 7 grandchildren, Erica, Robert, Brianna, Brittany, Victoria, Matthew, and Nicole; 5 great-grandchildren, Jared, Brandon, Luca, Amara, and Cora; a sister, Ardelle Cochrane of Whitinsville; and numerous foster brothers and sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a son, Scott Wilson, and a grandson Joey Wilson. Born in Uxbridge, MA on Dec. 24, 1933 he was the son of Joseph A. and Adell A. (Blanchard) Wilson and was raised in Uxbridge. He graduated from Uxbridge High School Class of 1952 and then went on to serve in the U.S Air Force. Jay proudly served his country for 23 years during both the Vietnam and Korean War eras, where he was ranked Tech Sargent. After his service, Jay worked as an Auto Mechanic for Firestone Corp. in Worcester and Leominster for many years. After his retirement, he bartended for the Diplomatic Club in Milford, Barrys in Mendon, and for the former Lakeview Ballroom in Mendon. He was a lifelong member of VFW Post 1385 in Uxbridge, where he enjoyed spending time. Jay also loved hunting and fishing over the years. His funeral home service will be held on Mon., April 1 at 10am in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery, Hopedale. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held on Sun. March 31 from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jays memory may be made to: The Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneral homes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019