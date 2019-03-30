|
MILFORD Joseph J. Fino, 96, of Milford, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home surround by his family. He was the husband of the late Lucy A. (DiGellonardo) Fino who passed away in 2011. He was born in Milford son of the late Giovanni and Enrichetta (Panichella) Fino and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was educated in the Milford schools. He was a World War II Army Veteran. Mr. Fino retired in 1988 from the former King Ford in Milford where he was employed as a service manager. He was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, a member of the Milford Italian Veterans, Hopedale Country Club, D.A.V. Lawrence Heron Post #6, Wednesday Bocce League at the Milford Italian Veterans. He was a lifelong car enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with his great-grandsons. He is survived by two daughters Rita Fino and her companion, Richard Mullin of Newton, JoAnn and her husband John Reilly of Milford, one grand-daughter Erica Reilly and her fiance Daniel Goncalves of Milford, two great-grandsons John Day and Joseph Day both of Milford, sister-in-law Sylvia DiGellonardo of Milford, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Matthew Fino and Francis Fino. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10 A.M. in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 7 East Main St. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Please visit their website at www.consigliruggieriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019