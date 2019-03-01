|
Joseph J. Kirkman, 71, of Mendon, where he has lived since 1978, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, in Naples, Fl. He was the husband of Susan M. (Sullivan) Kirkman for 50 years. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Britland) Kirkman. Formerly of Hopedale and Milford, Joe was raised in Swansea, and was a graduate of Case High School, class of 1965. In his youth, he played football and Legion baseball. Following high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps, and served in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner, having been shot down 7 times. He also played football for the Marines. He retired in 2008 after many years as a builder and carpenter. Joe loved playing racquetball and golf, fishing, and adored his only granddaughter, Christina M. Kirkman. In addition to his wife, and granddaughter, he is survived by his son Joseph E. Kirkman of Bellingham, and his sisters, Patricia Silva of GA, and Debbie Pheriault of NH. He was predeceased by his son Heath Kirkman and sister Katherine Pacheco. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at 1:30PM at the Hopedale Village Cemetery in Hopedale. Arrangements are under the care of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019