Joseph Michael McHugh, 97, of Franklin, died Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Fontaine) McHugh to whom he was married for 67 years. Joe leaves behind two daughters, Maureen Consigli and her husband Joseph of Northbridge, Ruthann McHugh of Mashpee, and his son, Peter, of Uxbridge. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren; Jennifer Portalatin and her husband Jim, Joseph Consigli, III and his wife Tricia, Alison Archibald, Michael Archibald and his finance Jennifer Potvin, and Peter McHugh Jr., along with 8 great grandchildren. Born September 19, 1921 to John and Mary (Heenan) McHugh, Joe was raised and educated in Lowell, MA. He was a graduate of Lowell High School class of 1939 and after World War II he was a graduate of the Scott Carby School of Art in Boston. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Sarah Hedland and Mary Beaubien. Joes long life was full of duty, family, service and adventure. When he was a young boy, his family struggled financially, as many families did, during the Depression. When Joe learned that his family was about to lose their home, he gave his parents all the money he had earned over the summer from his caddying job at Lowell Country Club. Young Joes savings were enough to pay the taxes and save the home. After graduating from high school, Joe joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a public work relief program founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was living in Miami, Florida when America entered WWII. Immediately, Joe returned back home to enlist in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1942 thru 1945. His battalion saw action in France and he witnessed the liberation of Europe at the end of World War II. Under the command of General Dwight D. Eisenhower, his battalion arrived in France at Utah Beach as part of the second wave of soldiers after the D Day invasion. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1945. He married Ruth Fontaine in 1948 at St. Ritas Parish in Lowell. In 1959, they moved to Franklin where they spent their remaining years together and raised their family. Joe spent his career as a Correctional Officer at MCI Norfolk, retiring as a Supervisor in 1975. Joe had a passion for sports, art and gardening. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed watching his beloved Red Sox and New England Patriots win numerous championships. Joes children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends will always remember his kindness and his hallmark positive outlook. Calling hours will be at the Ginley Funeral Home, Main Street, Franklin (www.ginley funeralhomes.com) on Thursday, April 11 from 9- 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church, Franklin. Joe will be buried beside his beloved wife at St. Marys Parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Josephs name to his favorite charity. www.smiletrain.org/ donate This charity helps children born with cleft palates.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019