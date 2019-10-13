Home

Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Joseph P. Pedini Obituary
Joseph Peter Pedini of Milford, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a period of declining health. Born in Natick, Joe was the son of the late Peter and Benilda (Georgi) Pedini. He served his country honorably with the Army in Germany from 1959-1962. Following his discharge, Joe worked as a warehouse supervisor for Bradlees and Stop & Shop before retiring in 1999. A devoted family man, Joe dedicated his life to helping those around him. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Reed) Pedini; his son, Peter Pedini and daughter-in-law Breanne Berube of Milford; his 3 sisters, Lydia Niro of Milford, Anna DiCicco of Natick, and Zaira Pedini of Natick; his nephews, Nick DiCicco of Franklin, and Tony DiCicco of Natick; along with several extended nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 16, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held from 9 -11 a.m. prior to the service. A private military burial will be held at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Mataresefuneral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
