Joseph R. Evans, 85, of Milford, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of 64 years to Theresa A. (McNamara) Evans. Born in Milford, he was the son of the late George and Katherine (Holland) Evans, and was a 1951 graduate of St. Marys High School in Milford. He went on to earn a Bachelors degree in engineering from Northeastern University in 1955. Joe retired in 2009 from Kendall Corp. in Mansfield. He had previously worked at Dennison in Framingham, and the Draper Co. in Hopedale. In his retirement he also did consulting work for several companies, and was a former Mayor of Prospect Heights in Milford. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Joseph R. Evans of So. Grafton, Terri Ann Fournier and her husband Mark of Milford, and Jennifer Annantuonio and her husband Tony of Milford. Brother of Kenneth Evans of Milford, John Evans of AZ, Elsie Payne of FL, and the late George, Alfred, and Richard Evans. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Heather, Meghan, Jacob, Zachery, Isabella, Rebecca and Briana, 4 great-grandchildren, Molly, Logan, Quinn and Christian, his sister and brother in law, Rita and David Brown, his godchild Mary Jane Fitzpatrick, Debra Evans, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, will be held on Monday, August 5th, 2019, from 4-7 PM, relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joes memory may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3 Boston, MA 02118. For additional information, please visit www.consigli ruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019