Joseph R. Manella, 101, of Milford, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Atria Draper Place in Hopedale. He was married to Anne (Palumbo) Manella for 52 years. He was born in Milford and was one of six children of the late Matteo and Angelina (Parente) Manella. Joseph lived in Milford his entire life and was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1936. He later earned Bachelors and Masters degrees in education from Boston University. Joseph served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as a Bombardier in the Pacific Theater where his plane was shot down. He was a prisoner of war at the notorious Changi Jail in Singapore for over two years before liberation by his fellow Americans. After returning to civilian life he worked as a tool and die maker while pursuing his education under the GI Bill. He then became a teacher and administrator in the Milford Public Schools until 1978 and continued to serve his country in the US Air Force Reserve where he earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He began his second career in 1978 as a Deacon in the Catholic Church and served in the Worcester Diocese as well as Sacred Heart parishes in Hopedale and Milford. He was active in many civic and veteran organizations including American Legion Post 59, the Italian American Veterans, the Kiwanis Club, where he was a past president, and the Knights of Columbus. Joseph is survived by his children Carole Cotter-Acebal of Florida, Angela Kantor and Julie Gunduz of Hopedale, Josefa Kolodzieczyk of Florida and Matthew Manella of Mendon as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Anne. A Requiem Mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford at 10 am on Monday, July 6, 2020 followed by burial at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warrior Project.
or 877-426-2838) or Wounded Warrior Project
(woundwarrierproject.org
