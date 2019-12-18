|
Joseph V. Kane, 82, of Milford, died on Monday December 16, 2019 in The Christopher House, Worcester. Born in Boston, Joseph was the son of the late Lawrence and Theresa (Walsh) Kane. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kirklauskas of Milford; his son, Bruce of Easton and a daughter, Victoria of Maine. Joseph was a graduate of Boston Technical School. He received his Bachelor of Education degree from Bridgewater State University and a Master in Mathematics from Bowdoin College. He received the Certificate of Advanced Studies from Boston University. Joseph was a distinguished teacher of Mathematics at Holbrook Jr. High School, Randolph High School and a professor of Mathematical Sciences at Bentley University. He was a member and Past President of the Randolph Teachers Association and a life long member in the MTA and NEA. He supported the Worcester Art Museum, The Boston Museum of Fine Arts and the Huntington Theatre. He is currently a member of St. Johns Church in Worcester. Joseph was a man with many interests and talents. He crafted fine furniture and was a gourmet cook. He was an avid reader and held a very large collection of math, art, cooking and travel books. He collected fine pieces of porcelain, coins and records. He was a brilliant math educator. He loved teaching math to students for over 40 years. He traveled throughout the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, teaching for several years in Bahrain. Josephs life will be celebrated with a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM on Thursday December 19, 2019 in St. Johns Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a calling hour before the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in DIRSA | MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Worcester. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019