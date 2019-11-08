|
|
Josephine M. (Candela) Brita, 90, of Milford, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the St. Marys Healthcare Center in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Arthur G. Brita who passed away in 2001. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Joseph and Vincenza (Canival) Candela and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was educated in the Milford schools. She is survived by her son Michael J. Brita and his wife Kathleen of Uxbridge, two grandsons, Javin H. Brita of Bradford CT. and Timothy P. Brita of Uxbridge, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Roberta Brita, three brothers, Matteo Candela, Americo Brita and Valentino Brita and one sister Mary Daltorio. The funeral will be held Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 P.M. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019