Josephine R. Sannicandro
Josephine R. (Danna) Sannicandro, 95, of Milford passed away October 24, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Anthony A. Sannicandro who passed away in 2004. She was born in Worcester daughter of the late Domenico and Giovanina (Gagliardi) Danna and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was educated in the Milford Schools. Josephine retired in 1989 from the former Anthony Roberts in Milford where she was employed as a garment worker. He was a member of the sacred Heart Womens Club and a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She is survived by her grandchildren, David Sannicandro and his wife Grace of Bellingham, Joseph Sannicandro of Milford, Maryjane Bertoni of Milford, one sister Carmella Bongovio of Worcester, two granddaughters, Caroline Bertoni and her fiance Albert Azevedo of Milford, Nicole and her husband Paul Hartland of Northbridge, one great-grandson Albert Azevedo. The funeral will be held Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 8 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 P.M. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 26, 2020.
