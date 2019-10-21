|
|
Joshua James Noreau of Upton, beloved son of Robert and Catherine Noreau, went home to Jesus on October 14, 2019, after a long illness. Joshua is survived by his parents, his sisters Cayla Noreau of Syracuse, N.Y. and Amelia Noreau of Jackson, MS and loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joshua's incredible smile, his amazing artistic talent and his passion for skateboarding will be missed. Thanks to Joshua's legacy, there is the Peace Support group of the Vineyard Church of Hopkinton. (https://vineyardhopkinton.org/life-groups) Special thanks to the Mendon - Upton community, schools, and the staff at UMass Hospital P.T.R.C. and Riverside Community Care. You are greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life to honor Joshua will be held on Sunday, October 27, at 30 p.m., at the Vineyard Church of Hopkinton at 84 South Street, Hopkinton, MA In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI Central Mass, a non-profit mental health organization at www.namicentralmass.org.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 21, 2019