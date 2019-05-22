|
|
Joyce C. (Newberg) Goodwin, 66, of Medway died Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home after a lifelong battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was the beloved wife of Alfred Goodwin since 1982. Born in Brockton on March 28, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Harland and Madelyn (Jackson) Newberg. Joyce was a resident of Medway for over 40 years. She grew up in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1971. Joyce had worked in the warehouse at Ann & Hope in Millis for many years and formerly as an office manager at a construction company and also at the former Herman Shoe Co. Joyce enjoyed doing pottery, birdwatching and photogra- phy and was an avid sports fan. She loved the outdoors and spending time in Maine. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Kristin Trufant and her husband Peter of Medway, two grandchildren Jordan and Kaylin Trufant, many nieces and nephews, and her best friend Rhonda Selvin of Maine. Joyce was predeceased by her brother Merle Newberg. We are grateful for the care provided by Joyces sister in law Diana and niece Sarah which allowed her to remain in her home for the past 2 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, June 2 from 4-7 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com). In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in Joyces memory to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 22, 2019