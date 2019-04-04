|
Joyce Koshivas, 73, of Medway passed away peacefully April 2, after a courageous battle with ALS at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester with her sister Bessie and friend Pat at her side. Born in Framingham December 15, 1945, the daughter of the late George and Constance (Shuris) Koshivas, Miss Koshivas was a lifelong Medway resident. She was a graduate of Medway High School and had been a secretary at the Natick Labs for over 30 years before retiring. Joyce was an avid reader and a lover of all animals. Joyce was a kind and gentle soul and will be greatly missed by Bessie and all those lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her loving sister Bessie Koshivas of Medway. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8 in St. Demetrios Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston at 10:00a.m. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Medway. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 3 Barber Street, Medway. Donations in her memory may be made to the Massachusetts Chapter of the ALS Association, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062, for the support of the Associations mission to find treatments and a cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
