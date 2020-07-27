Joyce Lydia (Malnati) Redden, 81, of Milford went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer. S he was the wife of the late Joseph E. Redden, Sr. who passed away in 2011 after 41 years of marriage. She was a lifelong resident of Milford. Joyce was born Jan. 13, 1939 to the late Libero and Lydia (Marino) Malnati. She graduated from Milford High School in 1957 and Becker Jr. College in Worcester in 1959. She worked at the former Stylon Corp. in Milford as an Executive Secretary for more than 10 years. Joyce was a member of the former Pine Street Baptist Church in Milford where she taught Sunday School for 43 years. She was Chairman of the Flower Committee, was an active member of the Pine Street Ladies Union and a longtime and current secretary and member of the churchs adult fellowship. She was a member of the Milford Senior Center and a member of the Senior Center Singers. Joyce enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and Hyannis. She also enjoyed reading, baking, collecting recipes and eating out with her family. Her Saturday morning breakfasts with her cousins, Patty, Betty Ann, Gloria, Paula and friends were very special to her. Joyce is survived by her sister, Paula J. Malnati of Milford and three children, Debra J. wife of William Leonard of Mendon, Timothy J. Redden of Milford and her daughter-in-law, Jayne Redden of Bellingham. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Gough and her husband James, Justin Redden and his wife Amber, Brian Caniff and his wife Michele, Michael Caniff and his husband John Pyne, IV, Kimberly Leonard, Amanda Redden, Amy Redden and Peyton Redden, 5 great grandchildren, Jeremy Redden, Sydney Redden, Liam Gough, Finn Gough, Gracie Caniff and her close friend Estelle B. Chapman. She was predeceased by one son, Joseph E. Redden, Jr., and her loving dog, Shadow Redden. Visiting hours will be held Tues, July 28, 2020 from 4-8 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford Funeral services will be held Wed. July 29, 2020 at 10 AM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Vernon St., Milford. Face coverings and social distancing are required. www.bumafuneralhome.com
.