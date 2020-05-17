|
|
Judith A. (ne. Harnden) (Powers) Cherrington, 83, formerly of Milford died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the memory unit at St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville, two days after exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19. Mrs. Cherrington was in the field of education for more than 40 years. She was an in-home tutor for many years and a devoted teacher at Our Lady of the Valley School in Uxbridge for more than 20 years before retiring in 2007. 'Mrs C', as she was known to her students and OLV parents, was revered by the entire school community. She was born July 21,1936 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of the late Park and Jane (Hall) Harnden. She spent her early childhood years in Missouri before relocating with her family to Chicago, where she spent much time at Wrigley Field. She was a graduate of Pius XI High School, Chicago, Class of 1954 and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Beloit College in Beloit, WI, Class of 1958. Mrs. Cherrington lived with her family in Milwaukee, WI, Berwin Heights, MD, Uniontown, PA, Richmond, KY, and Platteville, WI before moving to Milford in 1974. She was very devoted to and loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren. After growing up landlocked, she loved the ocean and once in Massachusetts raised her family going to the beach every weekend in the summer. She greatly enjoyed her time at the Ocean Club on Cape Cod. She loved to be outdoors, especially sitting in her sunroom, putzing in the yard, or relaxing on the beach. She always kept very active and enjoyed time with her many friends. Her yearly reunions with the Beloit Belles were always a highlight. She was an avid churchgoer serving as eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Hopedale and bringing communion to Milford Hospital. She gained both comfort and special friends from support groups like Parents Without Partners and Compassionate Friends. Mrs. Cherrington was the loving mother of five children: the late Jeffery D. Cherrington, Brett A. Cherrington and his wife Lisa of Hillsborough, NH, Kent S. Cherrington and his wife Wendy of Nashua, NH, Jill A. DiAntonio and her late husband Robert of Bellingham and Colette A. Cronin and her husband Donald of Hopkinton, and Mem to five grandchildren: Benjamin Cherrington, Dylan and Alexa DiAntonio, Rachel and Adam Cronin, and two step grandchildren: Weston and Hayley Atwood. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Sunshine , 35 Acadia Rd., Casco, ME 04015, (where Judith enjoyed volunteering) or the Robert DiAntonio Memorial Scholarship at Hopedale High School, c/o Margaret Chianese, 4 Stymast Road, Mendon, Massachusetts 01756. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 17, 2020