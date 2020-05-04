|
|
Judith Anne Davenport DArcangelo passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 30, 2020, at the age of 76 years. She was born at Fort Dix, NJ on September 15, 1943. Following her fathers return from service at the end of World War II, her parents and Judy returned to Mendon where her father began working at the family business, Sunnyside Farm. She grew up in Mendon, attending the Mendon schools, graduating as part of the first graduating class of the newly opened Nipmuc Regional High School, built partially on land purchased from the family farm. She graduated from Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing in 1965, later receiving her Bachelors degree from Boston College. Her professional nursing career covered many areas, initially specializing in pediatrics then in home care. During her life, she enjoyed many interests and made many friends. Some of her favorite memories were around the years and friends she made at the Living End Lodge in Bethlehem, NH and skiing at Cannon Mountain. These friendships later evolved into the 'Gourmet Group' where they met monthly at each others homes to enjoy a meal. These friends remained close throughout their lifetimes. She married Leo DArcangelo on April 20, 1996 and they made their home together in Milford until his passing in March of 2018. In addition to time with family in Milford, Leo and Judy enjoyed their time at his condo in Naples, FL. They loved the water and the beach, relaxing and visiting with their Florida friends. Family was very important to Judy. She enjoyed time with her nieces and watching them grow. She always attended extended family gatherings, celebrating with her cousins life changing moments; wedding, births, graduations, holidays. After she and Leo married, her family grew to include his. Judy is predeceased by her husband, Leo DArcangelo, her parents, Anne and Godfrey Davenport, good friends Mary Ann Boudreau Taylor, Bernadette Soule, as well as friend and cousin Pat Walsh. She is survived by her brother, George Davenport and wife, Lynn; her sister Barbara Arnold and husband Bill, stepdaughter Claudine (Didi) Pannichelli and husband Jay and stepson Jim DArcangelo and wife Amy. She is also survived by grandsons Justin (Didi and Jay) and Leo (Jim & Amy), nieces Heather Higgins (Kelly, grandnephews Reilly and Brady), Rachel Davenport, and Alex Dery Snider (David, grandnephew Henry and grandniece Adelaide). In lieu of flowers, consider donations to NE Hospice, 190 Old Derby Street, Suite 304, Hingham, MA 02043; Blaire House Milford, 20 Claflin Street, Milford, MA 01757 and put Patient Activity Department in the memo, or a . In these difficult times, stay safe; keep in touch with loved ones and friends. Funeral arrangements by Consigli/Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford, MA, 01757. Please see their website for details, www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 4, 2020