Judith Ann (Atwood) Hanlon, 68, of Wareham MA and formerly of Milford MA died Saturday (April 25, 2020) from complications of COVID-19 at Tobey Memorial Hospital in Wareham MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Hanlon, who died in 2006. Judith was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Howard G. and the late Norma C. (Manna) Atwood. She was a graduate of the former St. Marys Central Catholic High School, Class of 1969. Judith had been employed for many years working as a secretary, first working at the US Army Laboratories in Natick MA and then Waters-Millipore Corporation in Milford. Following that she had been employed at Boston College, the Fatima Shrine in Holliston MA and finally at EMC Corporation. Judith had been a resident of Milford MA for most of her life. She had resided in Marshfield MA from 2012 to 2015, prior to moving to Wareham MA. She will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor and infectious smile. She was happiest spending time with her family, taking trips to Florida to see her twin sister Janet, whipping up culinary creations in the kitchen, and tending to her garden. She cherished being a grandmother, sister, friend and aunt. Her welcoming and outgoing nature made her the life of any gathering. Judith is survived by her three children: Kendra, wife of Alec McArthur of Marshfield MA; Heidi, wife of Greg MacCurtain of Plymouth MA and Daniel Hanlon of Quincy MA; her four grandchildren: Angus MacArthur, Maeve MacArthur, Abigail MacCurtain and Tomas MacCurtain; her four sisters: Doreen, wife of Alan Smith of Milford MA, Janet, wife of Barry Carmen of Clearwater FL, Jacqueline, wife of Joseph Pratt of Milford MA and Robin, wife of Jack McCarthy of Holliston MA; step-son: Scott Hanlon and his wife Karen of Sarasota FL and her step-grandson: Dominic Iannaccone of Destin FL. She was the step-mother of the late Kimberly Iannaccone, who died in 2013; also several nieces & nephews In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place and a Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford MA once the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions have been lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452 or to Massachusetts General Hospital Mootha Lab, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020