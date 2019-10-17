|
|
Judith F. McGee (Judy), 84, of Upton Massachusetts passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a brief and unexpected illness in Loveland, Colorado. Judy was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Louis Froehlich and Edith (Braun) Froehlich. Judy and her husband Tom operated two Exxon stations on Route 9 in Southborough for many years. Judy was active in Upton where she served as a board member of the Housing Authority, as an election clerk, and was a member of the Upton Womans Club, to name just a few. Judy enjoyed quilting and there was never a piece of chocolate that was refused. Judy loved keeping animals at her property on South Street that, at various times, included a pig, donkeys, a horse, beagles and her dog JD, a cocker spaniel. Judy will be missed by her many friends and family. Judy is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Harold (Tom) McGee, and her sister Susan (Froehlich) Ambler. Judy is survived by her brother-in-law Tom Ambler, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Local funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering-Director. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019