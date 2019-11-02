|
|
The memorial service for Judith F. Judy McGee, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 7, in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main Street, Upton. An informal gathering will take place at 2:30 P.M. following her memorial service at the Grafton Inn, 25 Grafton Common, Grafton. Burial will take place privately at Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Salvation Army of Great Milford, 29 Congress St. Milford, MA 01757. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019