MILFORD- Julia D. (Silva) Esteves, 96, of Milford, passed away September 16, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford.
She was the wife of the late Manuel Esteves who passed away in 2016.
She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Francisco and Emilia (Marques) Silva as was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1942.
Julia was employed for many years as a teacher's aide in the Milford public schools.
She is survived by her children, Teresa and her husband Harold Nelson of Milford, Eileen and her husband Arthur Krikorian of Milford, four grandchildren, Daniel Nelson and his wife Nancy, Amanda Nelson and her fiancée Michael Peltier, Christopher Kedski and his wife Dina, Lauren and her husband Drew Nicholson, five great-grandchildren, Connor Nelson, Zachary Aubin, Madison Kedski, Hailey Kedski and Taylor Kedski.
The funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. Milford MA.
Please visit us at – www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com