Julia L. (Piantoni) Brady, of Franklin, died February 27, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Dr. William F Brady Jr. Devoted mother to William F Brady III of Weston MA, John L Brady and his wife Christine of Palm City FL, Christopher R Brady and his wife Thuy Pham of Franklin MA, Scott H. Brady and his wife Denise and Jeffery L. Brady of Franklin MA. Loving grandmother to Emily, Eliza, Jaqueline, Sean, Mia, Sierra and Kate Brady. Judi was the daughter of John and Bellalma Piattoni of Walpole and sister of Barbara Bennett of Kuai, Hawaii. Judy graduated from Walpole High School and The University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She was a Chi Omega sorority sister and played on and captained the UMass Field Hockey team where she was an All-NE Field Hockey Player. Judi taught 4th grade in Walpole & Baltimore MD. Julia was Secretary of the New England Lawn Tennis Association during the 1970s and 80s. She worked as a Real Estate Agent for 30 years and founded and owned JL Brady Properties and was a broker for Remax/Franklin. Judi was a classical pianist, choir director and singer. She was an avid skier, tennis player and golfer. Her family was the N.E. Lawn Tennis Association Family of the Year in 1978. Judi was on the Dean College Advisory, Franklin Ecumenical, Franklin Downtown Economic Revitalization, Franklin Cultural Councils. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4 in St. Marys Church, Franklin at 10:00. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Sunday in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (wwwginleyfuneralhomes.com)131 Main, Street, Franklin from 4-7 In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sunshine Club at The Franklin Senior Center,10 Daniel McCahill St. Franklin, MA 02038.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019