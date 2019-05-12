|
It is with profound sadness that the family of June Putnam Goldsmith of San Francisco, CA/Hopedale MA.announces her passing on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 44. June is survived by her husband, Christopher and two (2) sons, Hudson and Jacob of San Francisco, California, her mother Shirley Putnam of S. Beloit, Illinois, her siblings, Lucinda (Cynde) Cleary and her husband Joseph of Medway, Sally Tominsky and her husband Joseph of Belchertown, Esther Alger and her husband Jeffrey of Oxford, Pennsylvania, Wanda Harper and her husband Bud of Roscoe, Illinois, Russell Putnam Jr. and his wife Leona of Robertson, Texas, Shelly Lemire and her husband Steven of Cumberland, Rhode Island, and Elizabeth Kingman and her husband James of Leominster. June will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and her numerous friends. June is pre-deceased by her father Russell Putnam Sr. and sister Katherine Choquette. June was born in Hopedale and was a graduate of Hopedale Jr./Sr. High School, and then studied at Johnson & Wales Culinary Institute, University of Miami where she became a professional chef to the CEO of Coca-Cola on his private yacht, She then attended the University of San Francisco. Later, she became an executive assistant for Internet Archive and Delta Dental, both in San Francisco. June will be forever remembered as the loving light of her family. She had an infectious smile | even during difficult times | the smile was always there and her hugs were bear hugs. She will be truly missed. There will be a Mass for June on Saturday, May 25 th at 4:00 pm at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 12, 2019