Karen A. (Meyerhoff) MacDonald, 69, of Hayward Landing Apts., formerly of Blackstone and Milford, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020, at UMass Medical Ctr. in Worcester. She is survived by her 3 children, Michael J. MacDonald and his wife Kathy of Westford, MA, Kelly Balanca and her husband Jeff of Douglas MA, and Amy E. MacDonald of Douglas, MA; 6 grandchildren Mikayla MacDonald, Marissa MacDonald, Matthew MacDonald, Zachary McIntyre, Gabriella Balanca, and Nate VanderZicht; a sister Patricia OBrien in FL; and nephewsCraig and Bob Wagner. Born in Somerville, MA on April 17, 1950 she was the daughter of Everett and Blanch "Sally" (Urban) Meyerhoff, was raised in Somerville, and lived in Douglas the past 3 years. Karen worked as a Construction Accountant for several area firms including Perini Corporation and Carlson Construction Group. She was a graduate of Somerville High School and later earned her degree in accounting from Newbury College. She was an avid reader, enjoyed walks and loved getting together with her "Hen" friends. Karens Memorial Funeral Service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.jackmanfuneral homes.com.
