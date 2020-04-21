Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. MacDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. MacDonald Obituary
Karen A. (Meyerhoff) MacDonald, 69, of Hayward Landing Apts. formerly of Blackstone and Milford, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020, at UMass Medical Ctr. in Worcester. She is survived by her 3 children, Michael J. MacDonald and his wife Kathy of Westford, MA, Kelly Balanca and her husband Jeff of Douglas MA, and Amy E. MacDonald of Douglas, MA; 6 grandchildren Mikayla MacDonald, Marissa MacDonald, Matthew MacDonald, Zachary McIntyre, Gabriella Balanca, and Nate VanderZicht; a sister Patricia OBrien in FL; and nephewsCraig and Bob Wagner. Born in Somerville, MA on April 17, 1950 she was the daughter of Everett and Blanch Sally (Urban) Meyerhoff, was raised in Somerville, and lived in Douglas the past 3 years. Karen worked as a Construction Accountant for several area firms including Perini Corporation and Carlson Construction Group. She was a graduate of Somerville High School and later earned her degree in accounting from Newbury College. She was an avid reader, enjoyed walks and loved getting together with her Hen friends. Karens Memorial Funeral Service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -