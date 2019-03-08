|
Karen J. Anderson, 70 of Northbridge, formerly of Franklin, died March 7, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Northbridge. Born in Brookline, July 17, 1948, the daughter of the late Vernon and Cleo (Hume) Anderson, Miss Anderson was raised in Franklin and had lived at the Atria Senior Living in Hopedale for many years. She was a 1966 graduate of Franklin High School and a graduate of Barrington College in 1970. Karen had taught special Education for Tufts University as well as at the Wrentham Developmental Center. She was a member of the Christian Womans Group, and the Milford Bible Baptist Church. Karen had been an avid reader all her life. She is survived by her brother David Anderson and his wife Maryanne of Whitinsville . She is also survived by her niece Sandra Anderson of Uxbridge and a nephew David Anderson of Holden, along with cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Karen also leaves many friends and pen pals throughout the world that she corresponded with throughout her life. Many thanks to the staff at Atria Senior living in Hopedale and the staff at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing for the dedication and care that they provided to Karen. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11 at noon in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com), 131 Main Street, Franklin. Burial will be in Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00-Noon. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 29 Crafts Street, Suite 100, Newton, MA 02458
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019