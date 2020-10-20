Karen M. Boover,70, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of Edward R. Boover. She was born in Norwood, the daughter of the late Wallace E. and Helen K. (Stupak) Walker. Karen worked as an engineering assistant for 29 years at Verizon before retiring in 1995. She enjoyed socializing on the internet, and loved to sew and cook. Karen was a strong supporter of animal rights and cherished her 3 cats, Thumper, Sanderoo and Fluffernutter. In addition to her husband Edward, she is survived by her dear friends Rudy Paradise of Fall River and Lucia Joseph of Bellingham. She was predeceased by her brothers Wayne W. Walker, Brian J. Walker and Wallace A. Walker. Karen deeply loved her family and always cherished any opportunity to help children and the elderly. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10-11 AM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford, followed by a graveside service at Swan Dale Cemetery, Hartford, Ave., Mendon, MA. Physical distancing and facial coverings are required. Donations may be made to the MSPCA- Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.bumafuneralhome.com