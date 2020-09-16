Karen MacKinnon, 42 of Franklin, MA died peacefully while surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Those who knew Karen will tell you that she was the strongest person theyve ever met. She was fearless, beautiful, funny and genuine. Karen was born in Framingham on January 12, 1978. She was a 1996 graduate of Medway High School, and a graduate of Framingham State University. She had worked in marketing as a brand manager at Dorel Juvenile. Karen was preceded in death by her father Duncan MacKinnon. She is survived by her loving mother Caroline MacKinnon of Medway; siblings Brian MacKinnon and his wife Melissa of Blackstone, Lisa MacKinnon of Milford, Kelly Coady and her husband Tom of Milford, and Scott MacKinnon and his wife Kate of Plainville. She was also the beloved aunt of niece Sidney, nephew Jake, and nephew/godson Damon. Family was everything for Karen. She and her siblings shared a special bond and they will miss her always. She was a lover of all animals. Most importantly her beloved dog Cody. She enjoyed nothing more than having him by her side at all times. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, September 16th at Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home(www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
) 3 Barber Street Medway. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am September 17th at St. Josephs Church, 151 Village Street ,Medway. Interment will follow at St. Josephs cemetery in Medway. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Karen and Codys name to Happy Tails Doggy Daycare, 7 Forge Parkway, Franklin, MA 02038 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215