Karen Susanne (Burns) Smith, 62, of Bellingham formerly of Franklin, died peacefully March 16 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. She was the wife of Steven D. Smith for the past 42 years. Born in Burlington, Vermont, October 31,1956, the dau- ghter of the late Raymond F. and Mary (Gibbons) Burns, Mrs. Smith was raised in Franklin and had lived in Bellingham for the past 42 years. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. Karen had worked in the restaurant business in the local area for many years. She enjoyed trips to Aruba, dancing, bowling, movies, relaxing by her pool, and being with her grandchildren, because her family meant the most to her. In addition to her husband she is survived by her child- ren, Steven D. Smith Jr., and his wife Jennifer of Temple- ton and Michael J. Smith and his girlfriend, Caitlyn Flaherty of Bellingham. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rowan, Darren and Avery Smith of Templ- eton. She was the sister of Virginia Hudson and her husband Bud of Barnett, Vermont, Michele Lewis and her husband Henry of Bellingham, Raymond Burns, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Ruskin, Florida, Roberta Maier and her husband David of Hammond, New York, Ralph Burns and his wife Sherell of Medway and Cheryl Marcone and her husband Thomas of Bellingham. She is also survived by her in sisters-in-law, Pam Thistle of Millville, Jacquelyn Correa of Ashland, and Deborah Smith and Danny Guinazzo of Lakeville. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20 in St. Brendans Church, Bellingham at 10:00. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-8 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin 131 Main Street, Franklin. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019