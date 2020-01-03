Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Karen S. (Bondurant) Zielinski 70, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife for 48 years of Leonard Zielinski. Born on September 18, 1949 in Paducah, KY the daughter of the late Bernard and Xelphia Beatrice (Jones) Bondurant. She is the loving mother of Jason L. Zielinski and his wife, Tasha of Bellingham, MA and Patrick K, Zielinski and his wife, Kara of Cohasset, MA. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Audrey, Lily, Benjamin and Liam Zielinski. She is the sister of Alan Bondurant and Louis Bondurant both of Chicago, IL, Bernard Bondurant, Jr. of Minnesota, Kay Smallwood of Arizona, and the late Eugene Ferris and Sharon Baker. Karen was a resident of Bellingham for 45 years formerly of Chicago where she was raised. She worked as a medical receptionist for Physician Services in Franklin for many years. Karen was a great cook and baker. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Devoted to her family, Karen will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7th at 1:00PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 11AM to 1PM prior to service. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the at . To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
