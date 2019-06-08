|
Mrs. Katherine E. (DAmelio) Arsenault, 93, of Milford MA, died Thursday (June 6, 2019) at Countryside Healthcare of Milford after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late George I. Buster Arsenault, who died in 1990. Katherine was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Katherine (Burns) DAmelio. She was a graduate of Milford High School and had been employed as a teller at the former Home National Bank in Milford MA for several years. Katherine had been active in the Twice Blessed Gift Shop at Sacred Heart Church in Hopedale and had also volunteered at the Milford Daily Bread Food Pantry. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren & great grandchildren and attending all of their functions. Katherine is survived by her 5 Children: Dana Arsenault of Port St. Lucie FL, Cheryl, wife of Tony Pecci of Franklin MA, Steven Arsenault and his wife Susan of Milford MA, Carol, wife of Mark McGillivray of Franklin MA and Patrick Arsenault and his wife Jackie of Plymouth MA; 11 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; her sister: Patricia Kicilinski of Colorado; her sister-in-law: Lorraine DAmelio of Sacramento CA; also nieces & nephews. Katherine was the sister of the late Mary Colianni and the late Joseph DAmelio. Her funeral will be held Monday (June 10th) at 11am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale MA. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Sunday (June 9th) from 2pm to 5pm. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Friends of GAM, Inc., 1 Countryside Drive, Milford MA 01757 Attention: Resident Activities Fund or to Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale MA 01747.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 8, 2019