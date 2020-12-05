Kathleen D. Brita, 69, of Uxbridge, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after an unwavering battle with cancer. She was born in Milford, MA to parents Josephine DAlesio and Jaoquin Silva, where she lived a bright childhood with her family. She especially treasured her time with her brothers Tom and Rich whom she shared many happy memories with. Kathy and Tom built formative experiences together - from teaching Tom to read to shopping for penny candies at Genes Variety, the two became lifelong companions. Rich fondly remembers unique shenanigans from her childhood as only an older brother could | such as working together to rally friends to free rabbits kept in the neighbors yard. Her dedication to her furry friends manifested from an early age, leading to a life with many pets that became family too. Beyond her love of animals, she enjoyed crafts, crocheting, gardening, riding her bike, and cooking delicious meals and baked goods for loved ones. Kathys values were further reflected in the impact she had on others through her work experiences. She held a successful position with a phone company where she retired early to be present for her young children. She went on to serve at their schools cafeterias where she was able to watch them grow and share in memories with their friends. Kathy later worked as a CNA at an assisted living home where she extended her role as a caregiver to the residents. Her foremost priority and greatest passion in life was her family. Kathy shared a wonderful marriage with her husband Michael, traveling with him throughout New England and more. Ultimately, they started a family that she fully devoted her life to. Always putting her children first, Kathy found great joy in helping them with school projects, taking them to the library, and going to the movies among other activities. She exemplified her philosophy of living in the present and enjoying the moment. The holidays always held a special place in Kathys heart, highlighted by togetherness with family. While her children were young she reveled in making their Halloween costumes as well as attending school parties, plays, concerts and Church pageants to name a few. She appreciated tradition | underscored by her love of decorating, a custom enthusiastically carried on by her family every year. Kathy exuded selflessness and endless love, giving all of herself to her children and fully opening her home to all friends. This extended to even those that Kathy did not know personally, as she was an avid sponsor of children overseas and supported orphanages, humane societies, and other charitable organizations. To her core, she embodied compassion and altruism. Kathleens legacy and spirit live on through her husband, Michael Brita; sons Javin and Timothy Brita; and two brothers, Richard and Thomas Silva. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Church 151 Mendon St. Upton Ma. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford Ma. Please visit us www. consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com