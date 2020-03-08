|
Keith D. Arsenault 34, passed away on Sunday March 1 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, after sustaining traumatic injuries from an automobile accident. He is survived by his mother, Paula Arsenault; his sister, Susan Arsenault; his fianc, Laura Knight; his maternal grandmother also Marjorie Mielnicki; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends. Born in Worcester on March 16, 1985 he grew up in Douglas. He attended Douglas public schools, and graduated in 2003 from Blackstone Valley Technical High School. He worked as an EMT for several companies and most recently worked as a Mental Health Associate in the Psychiatric Treatment and Recovery Center Unit of UMass Medical Center in Worcester. In August of 2015, he was on ABC's hit show, Save a Life, as an EMT. He was a body builder at several area gyms including Crunch Fitness in Worcester and Impact Fitness in Auburn. He also loved country music and attending sporting events. He and Laura were making plans for their future together along with their dogs, Vincent and Peyton. His memorial funeral Mass will be held on Sat. March 14 at 11 AM in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Keiths memory to: UMass Memorial Medical Center: www.Umassmemorialhealthcare.org, or to the Auburn Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 47 Auburn St., Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020