|
|
Keith R. Brownly, 60, of Milford passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in the West Side House, Worcester. He was born October 31, 1958 in Milford the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Gillespie) Brownly. He was a graduated of Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill, ME and attended the University of Maine in Presque Isle, ME. Keith lived in Maine for a while before moving back to Men- don and eventually Worcester. Keith enjoyed baseball, basketball, and hockey. He also enjoyed going hunting and fishing and would often race modified trucks at several Maine Fairs. He is survived by his son, Kyle Brownly of Blaine, ME and two sisters, Peggy A. Bouchard of Milford and Valerie J. Brownly also of Milford. He was predeceased by a son, Samuel Brownly and his grandmother, Ethel Shelton. At Keiths request, cremation will take place and funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memoiral donations may be made to . www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 9, 2019