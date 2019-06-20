|
|
Kelleigh M. (Washek) Lynch, 58, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 17, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born on July 13, 1960 in Concord the daughter of Catherine Regan Washek of Hopkinton and the late John B. Washek, Sr. Kelleigh was raised in Cochituate and graduated from Wayland High School where she met the love of her life, Michael W. Lynch, to whom she was married for 39 years. She was blessed to have a daughter, Jayme M. Nowland, son-in-law Quentin A. Nowland and 3 beautiful grandsons, Jackson, Griffin and Austin all of Wayland. She was the sister of Jack Washek and his wife Kelly of Hopkinton, Kevin Washek and his wife Amy of Framingham and Matthew Washek and his wife Marie of Newton. She was the sister-in-law of Betsy Conoly, Suzan Diaz, John Diaz, Kathy Kelley, Tom Kelley, Sally Barker, Bob Barker, Kerry McCaffrey and Jim McCaffrey. Aunt of Ainsley, Kathryn, Jess, Alex, Jay, Matthew, John, Luke, Alex, Marrisa, Michael, Brendan, TJ, Jennifer, Samantha, Wesley, Conor, Shane, Maggie and grand-nieces Gabrielle and Halle. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kelleigh was a longtime resident of Upton and worked closely with her husband Mike at Lynch Landscape and Tree Service. The most important aspect of her life was her family to whom she was devoted. She enjoyed special time in Lamoine, Maine with her entire family and creating special memories with her grandsons. She enjoyed baking, furniture restoration and had a special gift for interior decorating. She will be fondly loved and remembered by all who knew her. Kelleigh was comforted and at peace during her final journey knowing that she was going to join Nana McDonald, Grammy Regan, the rest of her grandparents, her Dad Johnny Washek, her beloved sister- in-law Pam and the rest of the gang in heaven. Visitations will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Kelleighs Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St. (Rte. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Lynch family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. For those who desire, memorial gifts in Kelleighs memory may be sent to Neighbor Brigade, P.O. Box 735, Maynard, MA 01754 or to a local agency that assists homeless individuals. For condolences and directions, please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 20, 2019