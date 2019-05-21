|
Kendall E. Chilson, 79, of Hopedale and formerly of Jonesville, LA died Sat. May 18, 2019 in Genesis Healthcare, Milford. He was a maintenance employee for the Jonesville Locks, affiliated with the U.S. Corps of Engineers in Jonesville, LA where he had been employed since 1968. Mr. Chilson was born Oct. 6, 1939 in Milford, son of the late Clarence E. and Hester M. (Springer) Chilson. He lived his early years in Hopedale, prior to moving to Jonesville in 1968 and returned several years ago. Mr. Chilson attended Hopedale High School and while serving in the U.S. Air Force he received his high school general equivalency diploma. He attended the Northrop Institute in CA in 1961 and graduated from East Coast Aero Tech School at Hanscom Air Force Base in Lexington in 1966. He had worked at the Boeing Aircraft Co. in Seattle, WA prior to moving to Jonesville. He was also a member of the former Pine St. Baptist Church in Milford. Mr. Chilson is survived by his cousins. A graveside funeral service, with military honors, will be held Fri. June 7, 2019 at 1 PM in the Hopedale Village Cemetery, Hopedale. There will be no public visiting hours. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 21, 2019